Ruskin, Fla.- On Friday night, dozens of volunteers showed up to wrap presents for children in need in Ruskin.

Donna Budd started Deputies Darlin's nearly 40 years ago. The group of volunteers help give children a Christmas they deserve.

Budd says she was a single mother of three who struggled. She worked as a community service officer and retired three years ago.

About 40 years ago,she says a mother stopped by the substation where she worked and needed gas money to get back to Georgia.

Budd says that mother inspired her to start the program, Deputies Darlin's. The program raises money and toy donations in the community and then gives them to families in need.

This year more than 40 businesses, individuals and restaurants donated. About 70 children will receive the presents.

"Every year, I said you know there are so many families out there that need help, especially mothers that are single. We could not get any help back then, there was no place," said Donna Budd, founder.