State of emergency declared ahead of tropical depression Fred

On Friday August 13, Governor DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 23 counties in the potential path of tropical depression Fred.

By declaring a state of emergency resources are made available.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management continues to host daily calls with all 67 counties to identify potential resource gaps and to implement plans that will allow the state to respond quickly and efficiently.

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to a Level 2 Saturday morning, to enhance coordination between federal, state, and local emergency management agencies.

Governor DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for the following 23 counties:

Bay

Calhoun

Citrus

Dixie

Escambia

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Holmes

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Manatee

Okaloosa

Santa Rosa

Taylor

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

Floridians are urged to review their disaster plans and have a disaster supply kit with enough supplies for at least seven days.

