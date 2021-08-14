Watch
State of emergency declared ahead of tropical depression Fred

Posted at 8:43 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 20:44:32-04

On Friday August 13, Governor DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 23 counties in the potential path of tropical depression Fred.

By declaring a state of emergency resources are made available.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management continues to host daily calls with all 67 counties to identify potential resource gaps and to implement plans that will allow the state to respond quickly and efficiently.

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to a Level 2 Saturday morning, to enhance coordination between federal, state, and local emergency management agencies.

Governor DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for the following 23 counties:

  • Bay
  • Calhoun
  • Citrus
  • Dixie
  • Escambia
  • Franklin
  • Gadsden
  • Gilchrist
  • Gulf
  • Holmes
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Leon
  • Levy
  • Liberty
  • Manatee
  • Okaloosa
  • Santa Rosa
  • Taylor
  • Wakulla
  • Walton
  • Washington

Floridians are urged to review their disaster plans and have a disaster supply kit with enough supplies for at least seven days.

