Start of long holiday weekend begins with fatal motorcycle crash

Ken Knight
8:41 AM, Dec 23, 2017
11:13 AM, Dec 23, 2017

File image

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA - The busy holiday travel weekend began early Saturday with a fatal motorcycle crash near the intersection of Euclid and Manhattan avenues in South Tampa. 

Ryan B. Alvarez, 36, of Tampa, was riding a motorcycle on South Manhattan Avenue when the bike struck a tree in the median.

Alvarez was pronounced dead after the crash, which was reported shortly before 3 a.m.

No further information was provided about the crash.

A portion of Manhattan Ave. from Bay Vista to Euclid avenues was closed for a couple of hours early Saturday. Manhattan Avenue now is open. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top