Start of long holiday weekend begins with fatal motorcycle crash

TAMPA - The busy holiday travel weekend began early Saturday with a fatal motorcycle crash near the intersection of Euclid and Manhattan avenues in South Tampa.

Ryan B. Alvarez, 36, of Tampa, was riding a motorcycle on South Manhattan Avenue when the bike struck a tree in the median.

Alvarez was pronounced dead after the crash, which was reported shortly before 3 a.m.

No further information was provided about the crash.

A portion of Manhattan Ave. from Bay Vista to Euclid avenues was closed for a couple of hours early Saturday. Manhattan Avenue now is open.