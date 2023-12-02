St. Pete's First Friday cancelled due to lack of funding and sponsors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Organizers announced that St. Pete's First Friday is paused due to the lack of sponsors and funding.

Organizers made the announcement on Facebook.

For the past 20 years, the block party has been held, according to the event's website.

Organizers canceled First Friday in November and December. The block party would have been held on Friday, Dec. 1.

Lauren Ambrosio is the General Manager at Crafty Squirrel, a sports bar on Central Avenue.

She said Fridays are usually very busy, but the block party brought huge crowds.

"I've always enjoyed First Friday because I think for safety reasons, we've locked down the streets. I think that's a real smart idea to do," said Ambrosio.

Organizers said on Facebook, "As much as we love this event and the history behind it, First Friday is still paused for now. It costs $12,000 to put on the event (insurance, city sanitation and police, permits, production, etc) with no profit to our company, and with a lack of interest from local businesses to sponsor the event, much less larger sponsors, we do not have the funds at this time."

Organizers said the event will likely be canceled in January as well. They hope to bring the event back in February.