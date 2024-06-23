St Pete Pride: How visibility in the community leads to acceptance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There were a lot of characters throwing out beads and dancing through the streets of St. Pete for one of the largest Pride parades in the south. But behind the beads and cheers is an important message.

"It's always meant our freedoms," Susan Gilbert said. "I'm in a generation that's fought for this for a long time now. So take it easy during these times, we would hope to, but we find ourselves in political stress again, and just to get our basic rights, so we're out, and we want to show how many of us there are."

With recent anti-LGBTQ legislation, there is a feeling in the community that being proud and visible is more important than ever.

St. Pete Pride Parade from above

"June always has a very special place in our hearts because it represents equality," Phyllis Williams, a parader goer, said. "I just met a lady in the bar. We were walking to the bathroom together, and she had a shirt that said, 'I represent the straight people, for gays.' And she explained to me that she was here because of her 35-year-old daughter and how much she supports her and wants everybody to understand that, you know, we can all live harmoniously here on our wonderful planet."

Despite the challenges and continued battle for acceptance, members of the LGBT community see a bright future full of acceptance.

"I see this young generation has such hope. Yes, I have such hope when I see these young people running around and are free," Carol Stevenson said.

