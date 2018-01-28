St. Pete man shot to death in alley behind his home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -

Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder.

The crime occurred just before 2 am in the 700 block of 22nd Ave. South.

According to a SPPD report, Jerome M. Washington’s wife heard popping noises emitting from an alleyway behind their home. She ventured out back and found her husband in a state of semi-consciousness and bleeding.

Washington, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators are actively looking for additional details and witnesses to the shooting. If you have any information, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or you can text SPPD with your tip to TIP411.