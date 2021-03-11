St. Pete airport hosting job fair with full and part-time positions available

ST. PETE, Fla- — St. Pete airport will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, March 16, from 10 a.m- 2 p.m.

The job fair includes airline and concessionaire jobs. Opportunities for full and part-time work are available.

Organizers say all positions require a criminal background check. No advance appointments are necessary. Applications will be accepted, and interviews held at St. Pete-Clearwater Int’l Airport, 14700- Terminal Blvd. Clearwater, FL 33762 on the 2nd Floor at Fuel Bar Restaurant Area.

Officals say to park in Short-term parking and enter at the main entrance between ticketing A and ticketing B.

Check-in at Airport Receptionist on 2nd Floor to sign-in and receive parking validation between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Expect a brief interview. Masks are required at the airport.

Job Opportunities:

Allegiant Airlines – Hiring Part-time Customer Service Agents and Ground Operations Agents. Employees receive free flight benefits. Valid Driver’s License and High School Diploma required. For more information and to start your application visit their website.

Hudson Group – Full-time Sales Associate positions available for News & Gifts concessions, $11.42 per hour, benefits after 90 days. Full and Part-time positions are available including Prep-Cook, Line Cook, Cashier, and Bartender. Benefits include Vacation, Sick time, 401K Plan, Medical, Dental, Vision, Employee Assistance Program, and more. More information available here.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) - Representatives from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be onsite to provide information on positions soon to be available at the St. Pete airport and in other locations.

You can stop by and talk with their representatives about upcoming opportunities and learn more about what it means to be a Transportation Security Officer. More info at their website.

American Facility Services has part-time and full-time custodial positions on first (7 AM- 3:30 PM) and second shifts (3 PM- 11:30 PM), starting pay $10 per hour, paid vacations, and benefits for FT employees.