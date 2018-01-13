PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Spring Hill man was arrested Friday night in Pinellas County in connection with a triple murder investigation in Louisville, Ky., officials said.

Christopher Cruz Olivo, 46, was taken into custody by members of the Violent Crimes Task Force at about 10:30 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Olivo was arrested during a traffic stop at U.S. 19 North and Ulmerton Road.

He was charged with murdering a man and two women at a residence in Louisville, Ky. One of the women may be the mother of Olivo's 3-year-old daughter.

After the shooting, Olivo left the area with the little girl. The child was found safe in Hernando County.

Two other children were found unharmed at the house in Louisville after the incident. Their ages were unavailable.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Unit coordinated with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Hernando County Sheriff's Office to locate Olivo.

Olivo faces a charge of Kentucky warrant for murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and three counts of murder.

Members of the Louisville police department's homicide unit are traveling to the Tampa Bay area.

Further details about Olivo's capture will be released during a news conference planned for Monday at the Louisville, Ky, Metropolitan Police Department, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release said.