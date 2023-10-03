Watch Now
Smog in the Tampa Bay area: Why is it hazy?

WFTS
Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 03, 2023
You may have noticed smoke and haze in the Tampa Bay area. But where is it coming from?

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires has blown all over the U.S. and has now reached Florida. ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said winds from the northeast carried the smoke across the east coast and impacted conditions.

Air quality conditions in the Tampa Bay area were "unhealthy" on Tuesday.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said the smog shouldn't be harmful to most people. But older adults, small children, and people with respiratory issues like asthma and lung disease should remain inside until the air quality conditions improve.

