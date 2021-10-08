Skyway 10k returns in person next March; registration open this month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The 5th annual Skyway 10K is scheduled to be held in-person on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and as always, 100 percent of registration fees will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Registration for the 2022 Skyway 10K will be based on a lottery process, through which hopeful runners will need to register when it opens to the public on Monday, Oct. 18 at Skyway10K.com for an opportunity to participate in the event.

The price of general admission registration is $80 per person, non-refundable, and there will be a total of 8,000 registration spots, with 7,500 of those spots designated as general admission and the remaining 500 designated for VIP admission.

As promised, the first 2,000 runners who participated virtually in the 4th annual Skyway 10K earlier this year will be provided priority registration. Those individuals can expect to receive an email with priority registration instructions, which will begin this Monday, one week before the lottery registration opens to the general public.

VIP registration will cost $300 per person and features access to free food and drinks, VIP restrooms, a gaming area, and VIP swag at the VIP tent throughout race weekend, which includes the race expo and race day at Tropicana Field.

Registration for the lottery closes on Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and winners of the lottery will be notified by Oct. 28.

Unlike the 2021 race, which was held virtually, the 2022 race will once again be held in-person. However, race officials will continue to monitor guidance and recommendations from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health.

Like years past, participants will need to arrive at Tropicana Field the morning of the race at the appropriate time for their bus wave and will be required to board designated buses to be transported to the south end of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, where they will exit and wait for the Skyway 10K to begin. Once they have completed the Skyway 10K at the north side of the bridge, the finishers will board buses to return to Tropicana Field.

It is important to note, all race participants will be required to arrive at Tropicana Field for busing. No exceptions will be made, event organizers said.

Last year, the virtual Skyway 10K raised over $134,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, and to date, more than $1.8 million has been raised for the Armed Forces Families Foundation by the Skyway 10K.

“We’re excited to announce the 5th annual Skyway 10K and we’re grateful for the outpouring of continued interest and support we receive from the community,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation. “While we were unable to hold the physical event this year, we’re pleased to report that the virtual participants helped to raise more than $134,000 for military families, and we’re looking forward to holding the 5th annual Skyway 10K in-person again in 2022.”

Sponsorships for the 2022 Skyway 10K are available, and anyone interested in sponsoring the Skyway 10K should contact nurban@skyway10k.com.