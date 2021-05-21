Silver alert issued for Plant City man with dementia

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla- — Hillsborough deputies are asking for help finding an endangered man from Plant City.

The Hillsborough sheriff issued a silver alert for Christopher McCullough Jr 88, on Thursday, May 20.

Hillsborough

Officials say on May 20, 2021, just before 4:30 p.m., McCullough left his home on Heritage Eagle Lane, Plant City.

McCullough was last seen driving a red 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. McCullough is diagnosed with Dementia and is traveling without a phone.

Hillsborough

If anyone sees McCullough or his truck, they are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.