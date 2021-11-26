Shoppers turn out across Tampa Bay area for Black Friday deals

BRANDON, Fla. — Black Friday means the tradition of grabbing those steals and deals for yourself, family, and friends this holiday season. People across the Tampa Bay area headed out the door early Friday morning to cash in on hot buys and get back to a time-honored tradition.

“We got up at like 5:45 am and then left at like 6:30 am,” said Gabbie Harrelson.

There was a steady stream of shoppers at Westfield Brandon as soon as doors opened at 7:00 am Friday. Many people explained they came with items in mind, while others just perused from store to store.

“We just want to buy everything,” said Chasen Dubs. “Everything that we see that we like, we just want to buy.”

WFTS Shoppers in Tampa turn out for Black Friday sales.

According to a survey released by the National Retail Federation, clothing continued to top the list of what consumers plan to buy, followed by gift cards and toys. The survey also found nearly two million more people than last year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, estimating 108 million potential shoppers for Black Friday.

Shoppers flocked to stores in the Tampa Bay area, though some people explained it wasn’t as busy as years past.

“It’s busy, but I usually do the Black Fridays, and this is great compared to the past,” said Angela Reese.

WFTS Boxes at Tampa area Best Buy on Black Friday

“You don’t feel like you’re being rushed and pushed,” said Darby Herald.

On Black Friday, the survey found 64 percent are likely to shop in stores, up from last year when the pandemic may have kept some people home. Shoppers like Herald said it’s nice to have the interaction and get back to the Black Friday tradition.

“This year exists. Last year, it was almost non-existent,” said Herald. “Everyone was still so scared with the pandemic and stuff. It seems like people are getting out again now.”