Sheriff: Hillsborough deputy attempts to shoot dog, hits homeowner with ricochet instead

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough sheriff says a homeowner was sent to the hospital after a deputy attempted to shoot a charging dog and missed several times.

According to the sheriff, on November 5, at 6 p.m., Deputy Allison Miller and Deputy Carlos Rivera responded to a home in the 6000 block of S 15th Avenue. When the deputies arrived nobody answered the front door. While Deputy Miller waited at the front door, Deputy Rivera checked a shed on the property.

A man would later open the front door when a dog charged toward Deputy Miller.

Deputies say that while backing away from the dog, Miller slipped and fell, and fired two shots toward the dog. Deputy Rivera attempted to get the dog to retreat back into the home, however, it again charged toward Deputy Miller. She fired two more shots toward the dog. Missing every shot. The deputies were not injured.

However, something did ricochet off the ground, striking the man who answered the front door. It caused a small laceration to his face.

Deputies say it’s unclear what struck him. He was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.