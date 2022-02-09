Sheriff Grady Judd receives award from Sheriff's association

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Polk Sheriff Grady Judd was awarded the first Sandra S. Hutchens Sheriff of the Year award from Major County Sheriffs of America.

Sheriff Sandra Hutchens was the MCSA President during Sheriff Judd’s term as the Association’s Vice-President. She died battling breast cancer in 2021.

MCSA President Sheriff Dennis Lemma presented the award during the 2022 Winter Conference annual awards ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

"I was humbled and honored to receive the very first Sheriff Sandra Hutchens MCSA Sheriff of the Year award at the MCSA conference in Washington, D.C. this week. I served with Sheriff Hutchens on the MCSA board. She was a consummate professional and she is dearly missed." - Grady Judd, Sheriff

Established in 1998, The Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association of the 113 largest Sheriff's Offices representing counties or parishes with 500,000 population or more.