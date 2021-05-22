Sheriff: 2-year-old shot by 3-year-old in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla- — The Polk County sheriff says a 2-year-old is in the hospital after being shot with an unattended firearm Friday, May 22.

The girl was shot once in her chest and rushed to the hospital. Deputies say she is in critical but stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health. She suffered severe injuries to her internal organs.

According to the sheriff, two witnesses, Kevonte’ Wilson 23, and Rodderick Haynes 23, told detectives they were watching a basketball game when the 3-year-old child found a handgun, pointed it at the 2-year-old girl, and shot her. Deputies say the handgun belonged to Wilson.

“It can’t be stressed enough, if you have firearms in your home, keep them away from children. A beautiful little girl is fighting for her life right now because another child who didn’t know any better was able to get his hands on a loaded gun.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff

Later around 12:15 a.m on Saturday, Lakeland Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Olive Street and Oregon Avenue in Lakeland.

According to police, one of the cars was Wilson and Haynes rushing the girl to the hospital. Lakeland PD says a good samaritan took the child and Chad Berrien 24, to the hospital.

Chad Berrien was arrested on four outstanding warrants (failure to appear for battery, failure to appear for resisting w/o violence, failure to appear for DWLSR, and failure to appear for driving on revoked/suspended License).

Kevonte’ Wilson was also arrested for carrying a concealed firearm (F3) and failure to safely store a firearm (M2).

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.