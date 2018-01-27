TAMPA - 7:45 A.M. UPDATE | The Courtney Campbell Causeway is open in both directions.

No further information involving the traffic accident was released.

ORIGINAL STORY | Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway to Tampa are shutdown following a serious traffic crash, authorities said.

While no details have been released about the accident, Tampa police reports the thoroughfare lanes from Clearwater to Tampa are closed temporarily.

The traffic crash occurred on the causeway near Ben T. Davis Beach.

Tampa police encourage motorists to seek alternate routes for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.