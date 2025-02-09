Sebring man killed in crash after being ejected from vehicle: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Sebring man was killed in a Highlands County crash on Saturday after he was thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.

The 35-year-old victim was driving a sedan-type vehicle southbound on Panther Parkway, south of Memorial Drive, at about 9:55 p.m.

While negotiating a curve on the roadway, he lost control of the car, which rotated and then overturned, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.

The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.