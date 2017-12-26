INVERNESS, Fla. -

UPDATE | Joshua has been found safe and is back with family.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

Joshua Tyler Napoleon was last seen just before noon Monday at a residence on Sandpiper Dr. in Inverness. According to a release issued by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Joshua has diminished mental capacity and is not familiar with the area.

The teen stands 5’9’’ tall, has a slender build, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has straight brown hair and hazel eyes. Joshua was wearing a plain gray-colored t-shirt, khaki shorts and blue high-top tennis shoes.

Deputies with the CCSO are actively searching for the teen, having activated their aviation unit and bloodhounds.

If you have seen Joshua or have any information on his whereabouts call 9-1-1 or contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121.