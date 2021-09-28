Search for Brian Laundrie continues as Petito family voices support for FBI

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The parents of Gabby Petito spoke for the first time Tuesday afternoon since Gabby's body was found two weeks ago. While they remained tight-lipped about the investigation, they did say they have full confidence in the FBI.

The search for Brian Laundrie, Petito's fiance, has been ongoing for weeks and now has a new area of interest, Fort De Soto Park.

ABC Action News confirmed Roberta Laundrie, Brian's mother, checked in and out of Fort De Soto Park from Sept. 6-8. Her check-in report was at the Fort De Soto Campground. Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino also confirmed the family did go on a trip together with Brian, and he came home with them after the trip.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office chopper was circling Fort De Soto Park Monday night between 11:40 p.m. until 12:40 a.m. When asked what they were doing, they said it was part of an active investigation, but no further information was given.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office A look at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office chopper's route

Officials have said Brian's parents are not considered suspects and they have not been charged with anything. Brian has also not been named a suspect by officials but has been deemed a person of interest.

Tuesday afternoon Gabby Petito's family announced the Gabby Petito Foundation to provide resources and guidance to other families searching for their children.

"The parents are 100% happy with the FBI, they've been with us every step of the way and we know they'll bring justice for Gabby," said Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford.

