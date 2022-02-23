'Saving the Florida Wildlife Corridor' screening and discussion

An opportunity to learn more about the Florida wildlife corridor and conservation efforts will happen Wednesday night. A new documentary called, “Saving the Florida Wildlife Corridor” will be screened Wednesday at the Tampa Theatre. ABC Action News spoke with Tori Linder who is the producer of this documentary. Linder explained the Florida Wildlife Corridor is a network of Florida lands spanning nearly 18-million acres from the Florida Bay to the Georgia and Alabama borders.

“Today we have ten million acres of protected land within the corridor and that’s thanks to the large conservation wins we’ve had over the last decades,” said Linder.

Linder explains that right now they are still advocating to protect nearly 8 million acres of land in the corridor – mainly working lands like cattle ranches and citrus groves. She says the green spaces provide vital resources for all Floridians. The film highlights the corridor and conservation efforts through the voices of farmers, fishermen, ranchers, and conservationists.

“I hope people come away inspired to get involved with conservation efforts in their own backyard. What’s so interesting to me in the Florida Wildlife Corridor is it impacts all of us. This stretches across our entire state and there is so much every one of us can do both at the county and state level, advocating for the protection of our wildlands and our working lands,” said Linder.

“One of the largest takeaways for me was actually the significance of our estuaries. These are the areas where our fresh and saltwater meet. Two different estuaries are highlighted in the film – one being at the mouth of the Suwannee River in Cedar Key Florida and the other being in Florida Bay at the southern tip of the Everglades Park,” said Linder.

This short documentary is a production of the National Geographic Society impact media team. The event Wednesday in Tampa is free, but they ask people to register in advance. The screening begins at 7 p.m. at the Tampa Theater with a panel discussion to follow.

If you cannot make the event tonight and still want to watch the film, click here.