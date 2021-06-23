Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sarasota man to testify against fellow "Oath Keepers" in connection to January 6 storming of the capitol

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Capitol riot
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 15:37:46-04

SARASOTA, Fla- — Officials say a Sarasota man pleaded guilty to charges from the January 6 storming of the capitol.

Alleged Oath Keeper member Graydon Young pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 23 to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction for his participation in the Capitol riot with other members of the militia group.

According to D.C. district judge Amit Mehta, Young struck a deal with the government to testify in the conspiracy case against 15 fellow members of the Oath Keepers before a grand jury. He is also cooperating with the police investigation.

Young is the second alleged member of the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to charges stemming from the Capitol riot. However, he's the first defendant from the 16-member conspiracy case brought by prosecutors alleging coordination by members of the Oath Keepers leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

Judge Mehta told Young he faces 63-78 months in prison but that doesn't include any potential reductions he could get following his cooperation with investigators.

Young is on release from jail until his sentencing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.