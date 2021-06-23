Sarasota man to testify against fellow "Oath Keepers" in connection to January 6 storming of the capitol

SARASOTA, Fla- — Officials say a Sarasota man pleaded guilty to charges from the January 6 storming of the capitol.

Alleged Oath Keeper member Graydon Young pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 23 to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction for his participation in the Capitol riot with other members of the militia group.

According to D.C. district judge Amit Mehta, Young struck a deal with the government to testify in the conspiracy case against 15 fellow members of the Oath Keepers before a grand jury. He is also cooperating with the police investigation.

Young is the second alleged member of the Oath Keepers to plead guilty to charges stemming from the Capitol riot. However, he's the first defendant from the 16-member conspiracy case brought by prosecutors alleging coordination by members of the Oath Keepers leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

Judge Mehta told Young he faces 63-78 months in prison but that doesn't include any potential reductions he could get following his cooperation with investigators.

Young is on release from jail until his sentencing.