Sarasota hosting job fair

Posted at 5:35 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 17:35:18-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — — Companies are looking to fill more than 200 jobs at a job fair in Sarasota on Tuesday, July 20.

The Sarasota JobLink job fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.

Available jobs are in fields like law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, and education.

Participating employers include:

  • Achieva Credit Union
  • Mister Sparky
  • Piedmont Airlines
  • Allied Universal
  • Amazon
  • Bankers Life
  • Brookdale Senior Living
  • Comfort Keepers
  • Chris Craft
  • Envera
  • Floor and Decor
  • G4S
  • Gulf Business Systems
  • Heart of the House
  • HH Staffing
  • Massey Services
  • New Horizons
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Suntuity
  • Superior Fence and Rail
  • UF Resources

Officials say parking and admission to the job fair are free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event in advance, at floridajoblink.com. COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the event. Face masks are recommended and attendees are asked not to shake hands with company representatives.

