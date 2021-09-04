Sarasota deputy and former Afghan interpreter reunited with family with help from the sheriff

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota sheriff says one of their own is a former Afghan translator, and with help, he has been reunited with his family.

Deputy Mubarak was sworn in as a deputy just this year. However, he was born in Eastern Afghanistan.

Officials say he worked with US special forces as an interpreter. Because of that work he was granted a visa and came to the US.

Deputy Mubarak says he worried about his family once the Taliban seized power.

We are proud to introduce our own Deputy Mubarak, a former Afghan interpreter & combat linguist for U.S. Special Forces & @USMC. With support from Sheriff Hoffman, 33 of Mubarak’s family members who were in imminent danger from Taliban retribution, are on US soil today. (con’t) pic.twitter.com/APpbSB6bKU — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 3, 2021

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman says after hearing about the situation he launched a full court press to help get Mubaraks family brought to the US for safety. After several days of effort, 33 family members were able to get to the Kabul airport and be rescued. They are now in Texas.

The sheriff also launched a GoFundMe to help as the family is coming over with nothing.

