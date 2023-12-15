Sandbag locations open up across Tampa Bay area ahead of possible severe weather

Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of severe weather this weekend.

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Pasco County

Pasco County has three sandbag sites available at the following locations. All locations are self-serve.



Pasco County Public Works C-Barn: 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio, FL, 33576

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey, FL, 34653

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

City of New Port Richey



New Port Richey residents will be able to get sandbags at a self-service station from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of residency and shovels are required.

Sandbags are available at the Public Works Operations Center at 6132 Pine Hill Road through 4 p.m. Friday Sand is at the City of NPR Fleet Warehouse: 6420 Pine Hill Road



Polk County

Haines City, open until 6 p.m., all sites are self-serve

Larry Parish Baseball Complex, 2401 E. Johnson Ave. Haines City Public Works, 300 N 5th St Webb Pharmacy, 2200 South Blvd W in Davenport (behind the pharmacy)



Citrus County

Hernando County

Manatee County

Highlands County

Hardee County