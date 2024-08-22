Sandbag locations open in Sarasota and North Port due to forecast of heavy rains

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County and North Port are opening free sandbag locations as heavy rains continue to be in the forecast for the area.

Sarasota Count y

Sarasota County sandbag location will be open Thursday, Aug. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following locations:



Sarasota County Fleet - South, 4531 Annex Road, Venice

Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.

Bags and sand will be provided while supplies last. Individuals are asked to bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

City of North Port

The City of North Port opened a self-serve sandbag location at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the following location:



George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

Bags and sand will be available while supplies last. Individuals are asked to bring their own shovels.