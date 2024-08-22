Sandbag locations open in Sarasota and North Port due to forecast of heavy rains

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County and North Port are opening free sandbag locations as heavy rains continue to be in the forecast for the area.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County sandbag location will be open Thursday, Aug. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following locations:
- Sarasota County Fleet - South, 4531 Annex Road, Venice
- Twin Lakes Park: 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
Bags and sand will be provided while supplies last. Individuals are asked to bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.
City of North Port
The City of North Port opened a self-serve sandbag location at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the following location:
- George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Bags and sand will be available while supplies last. Individuals are asked to bring their own shovels.