Sailor For a Day: Taking you inside Naval operations in VA to spotlight local heroes

NORFOLK, VA — Ever wondered how our sailors keep us safe? 70% of the earth is covered in water and 90% of trade is done on ships, 99% of international communication relies on internet cables that run underwater.

The US Navy protects all those things, alongside doing top secret missions on submarines. ABC Action News reporter Wendi Lane had the opportunity to become a sailor for a day in Norfolk, Virginia, to see what our military members experience.

Florida Native Patrick Connaway serves as a navigator, sometimes underwater for as long as three months at a time. We got a firsthand look at what it’s like to drive and navigate a submarine, the training our sailors complete to be ready for emergencies on board.

Connaway took us on board the USS Albany. The submarine is a little bit longer than a football field.

“You can’t be claustrophobic,” Connaway joked.

Around 150 sailors could be on a submarine at a time, all sleeping in tiny nooks. They can be submerged underwater for three months at a time. If something goes wrong 500 feet below the surface of the water, like a leak or a fire, the sailors can’t call for help.

Nearly all submarine sailors are also trained firemen. They learn how to battle fires and patch high-pressure leaks because all of their lives depend on it.

We wanted to know: Why would somebody want to be living deep underwater in the pitch black ocean for months are a time on a nuclear submarine carrying missiles?

“The submarine force is part of national security, and I’ve definitely felt inspired to do the job. We definitely take a lot of pride in what we do,” Connaway added.

Daily from February 13-17, ABC Action News will give you a unique look at different aspects of the Navy. The stories will air at 6 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Friday.