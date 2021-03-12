Ruptured water main closes Little Road in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla- — The Pasco County Utilities Operations & Maintenance Department says its working to repair a ruptured 12-inch water main along Little Rd, just south of S.R. 52.

Officials say an independent contractor hit the pipe while working in the area.

All southbound lanes of Little Road are closed immediately south of S.R. 52 as crews work to repair the pipe and the roadway.

Repairs are set to be completed around noon Friday, March 12.

About 6 homes are affected by the rupture. Water service should be restored by Friday.

Crews are expected to be onsite through late Friday.

