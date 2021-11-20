Road closed after car crashes through power pole in Largo

LARGO FLORIDA, Fla — Walsingham Road in Largo is expected to be closed for several hours for repairs to a power pole destroyed in a single-vehicle crash.

Official reports state that on Saturday a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound Walsingham Road at a high rate of speed when it veered right onto the curb and sidewalk. It went through a power pole and hit a tree head-on.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say the driver suffered a medical episode.

The Largo Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating. The roadway will be shut down for a significant period of time to allow Duke Energy to repair the power pole.