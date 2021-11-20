Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closed after car crashes through power pole in Largo

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Depression in roadway closes Old Coachman Road
Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 12:20:34-05

LARGO FLORIDA, Fla — Walsingham Road in Largo is expected to be closed for several hours for repairs to a power pole destroyed in a single-vehicle crash.

Official reports state that on Saturday a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound Walsingham Road at a high rate of speed when it veered right onto the curb and sidewalk. It went through a power pole and hit a tree head-on.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say the driver suffered a medical episode.

The Largo Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating. The roadway will be shut down for a significant period of time to allow Duke Energy to repair the power pole.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season