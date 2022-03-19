Rise Up for Peace holds anti-violence block party in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Rise Up for Peace hosted a Stop the Gun Violence Community Block Party on Saturday, March 19, from noon to 5 p.m.

The event was held at the RICH House Robles Park, 3305 N Avon Ave., Tampa.

"There will be food, music, games, vendors and a rally to reduce gun violence in Tampa."

Rise Up for Peace says its mission is to provide emotional support to families who have lost loved ones to senseless violence. Uniting as "One Voice, One Sound" against violence with poise, strength, dignity, and collective thoughts, Rise Up for Peace has joined forces with public officials, law enforcement and like-minded organizations.

To be a vendor or provide community resources, contact Patricia Brown at riseuppeace@gmail.com or 813-526-8666.