Retired Florida veteran wins Tampa Bay Business Ethics Award

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A retired army colonel from Tampa Bay won the Tampa Bay Business Ethics Award, the University of Tampa's Center for Ethics announced.

DJ Reyes, who served in the US Army for over 33 years, established the Veteran Mentor Program in 2013. The volunteer-run program supports the Veterans Treatment Court in Tampa, which helps veterans "in trouble with the law due to a disorder or condition incurred during military service."

They added that Reyes is a national veteran advocate who has not only briefed in the White House and on Capitol Hill but also lobbied for the passage of HR886 (VTC national funding) and HR3967/S3373 PACT Act (Toxic Exposures)/Burn Pits).

Reyes sits on multiple national, US Congressional, and State veteran advisory boards and supports efforts that fight against human trafficking in the Tampa Bay area. He also sits on WFTS-ABC’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Panel and the National Louis University’s Advisory Board for Organizational Leadership.

He is the 28th recipient of the award.