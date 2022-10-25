Rep. Jackie Toledo files lawsuit against former campaign manager for sexual harassment

Florida Rep. Jackie Toledo filed a lawsuit against her former campaign manager accusing him of sexual harassment on Monday evening.

According to the lawsuit, Toledo's former campaign manager, Fred Piccolo, sent Toledo "unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate, and grossly offensive sexually harassing text messages and images."

The lawsuit also alleged that Piccolo's behavior was an attempt to get himself fired from Toledo's campaign in order to receive a $100,000 termination penalty payment. Toledo is seeking $30,000 in damages.

Several of the messages and photos Piccolo sent to Toledo are included in the lawsuit. The full complaint can be viewed in the document below.

Piccolo v Toledo by ABC Action News on Scribd

Neither Toledo nor Piccolo could be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.