REMEMBERING BILLY GRAHAM: Influential reverend went to college in Temple Terrace

TRINITY, Fla. — Steve Hunter never met the Reverend Billy Graham, but stories of his time a Trinity College are often shared, fondly.

"He had this passion, this energy about him, that you just wanted to listen to him," said Hunter.

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

The reverend's legacy is what drew Hunter to Trinity. And while Graham lived nearly 100 years, today is difficult.

"It comes as a shock because it is a great loss," said Hunter.

Hunter, the school's assistant marketing director, had been gathering mementos in hopes of celebrating Grahams milestone birthday in November. Graham graduated from Trinity in 1940.

"It's absolutely unmeasurable how much Trinity College meant to him," said Hunter.

Graham said he got his calling from God at Trinity College, which at that time was located in Temple Terrace. It relocated to Pasco County. The school draws students from around the world hoping to follow in the reverends shoes.

"I always hear people here at Trinity College just say you are the next generations of Billy Graham. It makes me feel like I'm going to be equipped here and bring forth the gospel of Jesus Christ," said Gabriel Encarnacion.

And while Graham brought his message to millions around the globe, all over the Bay Area there are reminders of his influence.

"He loved Tampa Bay," said Hunter.

Memorials are being planned now to honor his legacy.