More help is on the way for performance spaces around the Tampa Bay area.

Over $16 billion in federal aid has been set aside as part of the "Save our Stages" Act.

Small businesses can start applying for that money now. Theaters, live music venues and other entertainment spaces are eligible to apply.

Those small businesses were unable to reopen for months during the pandemic lockdowns.

