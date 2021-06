ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — Registration has opened for the St. Pete Pier Run!

The race is set to go down on the 4th of July, The website states St. Pete Run Fest is three days of festival fun and running events.

"With distances for kids, beginners and seasoned runners, there’s plenty to entertain the entire family in the Sunshine City, St. Petersburg, Florida. Enjoy beautiful views of Tampa Bay, while participating in this ocean-friendly event. No single-use plastics at St. Pete Run Fest!"

For more info and to signup visit their website.