Red tide? No problem—spring break alternatives across Tampa Bay

While it looks more and more likely that red tide will be here to stay over spring break, there are still plenty of alternatives to guarantee a fun vacation.

From kayaking to theme parks, check the list below for fun ideas this spring break.

Hillsborough River State Park

Less than 30 minutes from downtown Tampa it's an oasis to escape the crowded coast and beaches.

The park is crisscrossed by over seven miles of hiking trails with a few biking trails too.

Camping is available in several options, including glamping complete with air conditioning.

For more information, click here.

Busch Gardens

Home to exciting rides and rollercoasters, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a great way to spend the day.

Starting March 10, the park's annual Food and Wine Festival begins, and access to the event is included in the price of admission on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Expect performances from artists like Flo Rida and Rodney Atkins.

On a regular day, guests can go on a safari, watch an award-winning ice show and, of course, ride the brand-new Serengeti Flyer.

For more ticket prices and more, click here.

United Skates of America

A fun place for kids and adults alike, the United Skates of America offers private events and public skate nights while live DJs soundtrack the night.

Starting March 10 through March 19, skaters are invited to a week of spring break skating, full of events that offer everything from all-you-can-eat pizza to a Star Wars-themed night.

Visitors who don't like skating or feel too uncoordinated to try can check out the arcade or grab a snack from the Roller Cafe.

For pricing and event dates, click here.

John Chestnut Sr. Park

For spring breakers still wanting to spend a day in nature, John Chestnut Sr. Park offers a quiet retreat to walk trails, picnic and relax.

The park also features two playgrounds, which makes it a great option for families with small children.

For hours and more info, click here.

Legoland

If the temps are high and you need to cool off, Legoland Florida offers not only a theme park but a water park as well.

With a lazy river and big slides, guests have endless options to take a break from the heat.

Lego characters greet guests in the main park, which features rides and life-size sculptures.

For ticketing and information, click here.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

Enjoy the clear, cool spring waters of Weeki Wachee Springs with tons of activities, including water slides, a lazy river, kiddie pool, and even mermaids.

Spring breakers can also enjoy Weeki Fresh Water Adventures, where visitors can kayak or paddleboard down the Weeki Wachee river. Rentals are available, but reservations fill up fast, so it is best to make a reservation ahead of time.

To plan a visit to Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, click here.

To plan a Weeki Fresh Water Adventure trip, click here.