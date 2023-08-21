Rare flesh-eating bacteria responsible for 5 deaths in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and requires salt.

Although infections are rare, there tend to be several cases of vibrio each year in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 26 total cases in the state so far this year.

Five people have died, all in the Tampa Bay area. Two deaths were reported in Hillsborough County, while Pasco, Polk, and Sarasota counties all reported one death.

Dr. Margaret Cancio, an infectious disease expert with AdventHealth, told ABC Action News that vibrio can enter the body through open wounds or cuts. She said one major symptom to look out for is a wound infection that may be bright red and have blisters.

If you develop these wounds after being in the water, getting to a doctor as soon as possible is important.

"The most important thing to avoid dying is to get to medical care quickly. We do have antibiotics, and if you get good care, your chances of dying decrease," said Cancio.

Cancio also said you should avoid going into the water if you have fresh cuts or scrapes. You can also get vibrio by eating raw shellfish, like oysters.

Last year, FDOH reported 74 cases of vibrio statewide. Most of those were in Lee County following Hurricane Ian.