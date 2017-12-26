Puppies and cats delivered to families on Christmas morning

BRADENTON, Fla. - A local non-profit delivered more than 20 dogs and cats to families wanting a pet on Christmas.

The non-profit, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, started nearly 10 years ago. The non-profit is located in Bradenton and has 8 acres for about 60 dogs and 30 cats at a time.

This was the first year where volunteers delivered pets on the door step of families on Christmas morning.

Tyler Fowler said a "barking box" would have spoiled the surprise for his 2 daughters, Callie and Elliza.

Fowler arranged for the special delivery. His two daughters got a new puppy on Monday.

"They were absolutely surprised," said Tyler Fowler.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue dropped off more than 20 dogs and cats to families in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The non-profit is dedicated to finding shelter animals permanent homes. In 2017, the non-profit found homes for 1,800 animals.

The Fowler family received a puppy from a litter of 8. The dog's mother was rescued from a kill shelter in Georgia.

"His name was St. Lick. That's what they advertised him for, but the girls when he came home this morning, they named him. His name is now Biscuit," said Fowler.

The Fowler family was ready for a new pet. Their last dog, Apollo, died a few months ago from cancer.

"We were experienced dog owners and it was time for us to get another one," said Fowler.

Volunteers with the non-profit said the adults in each family visited with the new pets before they dropped the animals off on Christmas. Parents also completed an adoption form.

"It was a package deal. The puppy came with a crate, dog food, treats, a leash, a dog bed, the whole works," said Fowler.

The non-profit works to change the way the community views shelter animals.