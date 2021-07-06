Programming Note on NBA Finals and Jimmy Kimmel Live

TAMPA, Fla. — NBA Finals Programming Note:

ABC Action News will be bringing you live, continuous coverage as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the Tampa Bay area Tuesday evening into Wednesday so you have the vital safety information needed for you and your family.

As a result, game one of the NBA Finals Monday night will move to ABC Action News' alternate channel. Coverage of the NBA Finals starts at 9 p.m., but you can also see a special edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live before the game at 8 p.m. all on the ABC Action News alternate channel.

If you watch using a home antenna, Jimmy Kimmel Live and the NBA Finals will be on channel 28.2

If you use cable, the Kimmel and the NBA Finals will be on the following channels:



Spectrum - Channel 629

Frontier - Channel 462

Wow - Channel 134

Comcast - where available, Channel 208