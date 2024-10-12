President Biden approves major disaster declaration, providing aid for recovery efforts

President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Florida, unlocking additional aid to supplement recovery efforts for areas affected by Hurricane Milton.

The declaration covers 34 impacted counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, according to a news release from FEMA.

The federal assistance can include low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Milton.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and nonprofits for emergency work on a cost-sharing basis.

Homeowners & renters in 34 counties are now eligible to apply for Individual Assistance due to damages from Hurricane #Milton.



Ways to apply:

🖥️ https://t.co/JWw9tMyECu

📱 Download the FEMA App

☎️ Call 1-800-621-3362



For more recovery info, visit https://t.co/nfDMe4H80e. pic.twitter.com/ZNAoDuF12t — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 12, 2024

Assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures under the public assistance program is authorized at 100%, FEMA said.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at the federal government's disaster assistance website, by using the FEMA app, or by calling 1(800) 621-3362.

Officials emphasized in a press conference Saturday morning alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis that individuals affected by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton need to clarify as such when applying for FEMA assistance.

Eligible counties, tribes for individual assistance:



Brevard

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

