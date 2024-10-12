President Biden approves major disaster declaration, providing aid for recovery efforts

President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Florida, unlocking additional aid to supplement recovery efforts for areas affected by Hurricane Milton.
The declaration covers 34 impacted counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, according to a news release from FEMA.
The federal assistance can include low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Milton.
Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and nonprofits for emergency work on a cost-sharing basis.
Homeowners & renters in 34 counties are now eligible to apply for Individual Assistance due to damages from Hurricane #Milton.— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 12, 2024
Ways to apply:
🖥️ https://t.co/JWw9tMyECu
📱 Download the FEMA App
☎️ Call 1-800-621-3362
For more recovery info, visit https://t.co/nfDMe4H80e. pic.twitter.com/ZNAoDuF12t
Assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures under the public assistance program is authorized at 100%, FEMA said.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at the federal government's disaster assistance website, by using the FEMA app, or by calling 1(800) 621-3362.
Officials emphasized in a press conference Saturday morning alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis that individuals affected by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton need to clarify as such when applying for FEMA assistance.
Eligible counties, tribes for individual assistance:
- Brevard
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Duval
- Flagler
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Marion
- Martin
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- St. Lucie
- Sumter
- Volusia
- Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida
Eligible counties, tribes for cost-sharing emergency work:
- Brevard
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Duval
- Flagler
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Marion
- Martin
- Okeechobee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- St. Lucie
- Sumter
- Volusia
- Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.