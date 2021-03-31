Preservative found in processed foods like Pop-Tarts and Cheez its could be hurting immune systems

Some of our favorite snack foods may be hurting our immune systems.

New research from The Environmental Working Group is focusing on a preservative found in processed foods called TBHQ.

Over 1,000 items contain it, including Pop Tarts and Cheez-Its.

The group says this shines a spotlight on a larger issue of how preservatives in our foods are regulated.

For decades FDA has either let the chemical companies and the food companies decide whether these chemicals are safe to eat, or they’ve relied on outdated science and outdated reviews that don’t reflect the most recent science.

More research is needed to see how much TBHQ needs to be consumed before it causes noticeable impacts.

To see the full report, click here.