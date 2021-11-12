Precautionary boil water notice issued for Winding Oaks Circle

POLK COUNTY, Fla- — Polk County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice due to a water main break in the Winding Oaks Circle area of Imperial Lakes within the Southwest Region Public Water System.

Officials say about 100 customers are affected.

"As a precaution, we advise that all water users drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking."- Polk utilities

This Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until an ongoing water sampling analysis is completed. Polk County Utilities will issue a notice rescinding this precautionary measure once satisfactory results have been confirmed, normally after 48 hours.

The water lines in the area have been flushed.

For any questions or concerns regarding this notice, contact Customer Service at (863) 298-4100 or Regional Water Plant Supervisor Ben Bushe at (863) 247-4078.