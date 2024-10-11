Watch Now
Power outages and food: When to save and when to throw out

Is food in the refrigerator safe during a power outage? As long as the power is out no more than 4 hours, it should be safe. Make sure you keep the refrigerator door closed as much as possible. 

  • Never taste food to determine its safety! You can’t rely on appearance or odor to determine whether food is safe.
  • Use a digital thermometer to check internal temperature
  • Throw away items exposed to temperatures greater than 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 2 hours
  • Frozen food in freezer may be safe for 24 hours
  • If there's doubt, throw it out

Note: Always discard any items in the refrigerator that have come into contact with raw meat juices.

Use this chart as a guide from FoodSafety.gov.

MEAT, POULTRY, SEAFOOD - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • DISCARD: Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes 
  • DISCARD: Thawing meat or poultry
  • DISCARD: Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad
  • DISCARD: Gravy, stuffing, broth
  • DISCARD: Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef
  • DISCARD: Pizza – with any topping
  • DISCARD: Canned hams labeled "Keep Refrigerated"
  • DISCARD: Canned meats and fish, opened
  • DISCARD: Casseroles, soups, stews

CHEESE - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • DISCARD: Soft Cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco
  • SAFE: Hard Cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano
  • SAFE: Processed Cheeses
  • DISCARD: Shredded Cheeses
  • DISCARD: Low-fat Cheeses
  • SAFE: Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)

DAIRY - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • DISCARD: Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk
  • SAFE: Butter, margarine
  • DISCARD: Baby formula, opened

EGGS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • DISCARD: Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products
  • DISCARD: Custards and puddings, quiche

FRUITS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • DISCARD: Fresh fruits, cut
  • SAFE: Fruit juices, opened
  • SAFE: Canned fruits, opened
  • SAFE: Fresh fruits, coconut, raisins, dried fruits, candied fruits, dates

SAUCES, SPREADS, JAMS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • Discard if above 50 °F for over 8 hrs: Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish
  • SAFE: Peanut butter
  • SAFE: Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles
  • SAFE: Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces
  • DISCARD: Fish sauces, oyster sauce
  • SAFE: Opened vinegar-based dressings
  • DISCARD: Opened creamy-based dressings
  • DISCARD: Spaghetti sauce, opened jar

BREAD, CAKES, COOKIES, PASTA, GRAINS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • SAFE: Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas
  • DISCARD: Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough
  • DISCARD: Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes
  • DISCARD: Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette
  • DISCARD: Fresh pasta
  • DISCARD: Cheesecake
  • SAFE: Breakfast foods –waffles, pancakes, bagels

PIES, PASTRY - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • DISCARD: Pastries, cream filled
  • DISCARD: Pies – custard, cheese filled, or chiffon; quiche
  • SAFE: Pies, fruit

VEGETABLES - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

  • SAFE: Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices
  • DISCARD: Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged
  • SAFE: Vegetables, raw
  • DISCARD: Vegetables, cooked; tofu
  • DISCARD: Baked potatoes
  • DISCARD: Commercial garlic in oil
  • DISCARD: Potato salad
  • DISCARD: Casseroles, soups, stews

