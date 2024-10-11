Is food in the refrigerator safe during a power outage? As long as the power is out no more than 4 hours, it should be safe. Make sure you keep the refrigerator door closed as much as possible.

Never taste food to determine its safety! You can’t rely on appearance or odor to determine whether food is safe.

Use a digital thermometer to check internal temperature

Throw away items exposed to temperatures greater than 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 2 hours

Frozen food in freezer may be safe for 24 hours

If there's doubt, throw it out

Note: Always discard any items in the refrigerator that have come into contact with raw meat juices.

Use this chart as a guide from FoodSafety.gov.

MEAT, POULTRY, SEAFOOD - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

DISCARD: Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes

DISCARD: Thawing meat or poultry

DISCARD: Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad

DISCARD: Gravy, stuffing, broth

DISCARD: Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef

DISCARD: Pizza – with any topping

DISCARD: Canned hams labeled "Keep Refrigerated"

DISCARD: Canned meats and fish, opened

DISCARD: Casseroles, soups, stews

CHEESE - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

DISCARD: Soft Cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco

SAFE: Hard Cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano

SAFE: Processed Cheeses

DISCARD: Shredded Cheeses

DISCARD: Low-fat Cheeses

SAFE: Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)

DAIRY - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

DISCARD: Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk

SAFE: Butter, margarine

DISCARD: Baby formula, opened

EGGS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

DISCARD: Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products

DISCARD: Custards and puddings, quiche

FRUITS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

DISCARD: Fresh fruits, cut

SAFE: Fruit juices, opened

SAFE: Canned fruits, opened

SAFE: Fresh fruits, coconut, raisins, dried fruits, candied fruits, dates

SAUCES, SPREADS, JAMS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

Discard if above 50 °F for over 8 hrs: Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish

SAFE: Peanut butter

SAFE: Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles

SAFE: Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces

DISCARD: Fish sauces, oyster sauce

SAFE: Opened vinegar-based dressings

DISCARD: Opened creamy-based dressings

DISCARD: Spaghetti sauce, opened jar

BREAD, CAKES, COOKIES, PASTA, GRAINS - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

SAFE: Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas

DISCARD: Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough

DISCARD: Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes

DISCARD: Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette

DISCARD: Fresh pasta

DISCARD: Cheesecake

SAFE: Breakfast foods –waffles, pancakes, bagels

PIES, PASTRY - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

DISCARD: Pastries, cream filled

DISCARD: Pies – custard, cheese filled, or chiffon; quiche

SAFE: Pies, fruit

VEGETABLES - Held above 40 °F for over 2 hours

SAFE: Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices

DISCARD: Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged

SAFE: Vegetables, raw

DISCARD: Vegetables, cooked; tofu

DISCARD: Baked potatoes

DISCARD: Commercial garlic in oil

DISCARD: Potato salad

