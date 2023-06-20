Port Richey mother wants driver who hit her son on bicycle held accountable

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Port Richey family hopes an arrest is made in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed their loved one.

26-year-old Trevor Crawford was struck and killed on Thursday after a driver hit him and then took off.

"He was on the shoulder of the road," Trevor's mother, Jennifer, said.

She does not understand how someone could hit her son and not stay at the scene.

"How can you hit a human being and keep going? What kind of monster are you to do that to a human being? Even if it's an animal, how can you just keep going? But that was a human...that was my baby," said Jennifer.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Thursday around 9:45 p.m. on Ridge Road near Old Ridge Road in Port Richey.

Port Richey Police said officers continue to investigate the crash. The vehicle involved has been located, but no arrest has been made.

Trevor's family is hopeful an arrest will be made soon.

"I'm very hopeful that there will be an arrest very soon and we will get justice for my son," said Jennifer.

Trevor's sister, Ariel, said her brother always wore a smile and had a great sense of humor.

"I never knew how many people he had that cared about him and I just wanted to recognize them. I've gotten so many messages and it's helped me a lot because everyone who knew him said how loving and kind he was," said Ariel Crawford, Trevor's sister.

The family collects donations on a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"I'm angry. I'm hurt. I feel like I'm in a nightmare, like I can't believe this is real. I feel like I'm going to wake up any minute from this nightmare," said Jennifer.