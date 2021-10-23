Polk County deputy in the hospital after crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Polk Deputy is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Auburndale.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Auburndale Friday evening, October 22, 2021.

According to the sheriff's office, around 5:50 p.m. a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue. As the Impala approached the Jersey Road intersection, the car failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the passenger side of a PCSO-marked patrol vehicle driven by a female deputy.

The deputy was traveling southbound at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Impala were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries. The deputy was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.