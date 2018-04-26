Polk County Public Sector hosting career fair Saturday

Polk County is hosting a career fair in Lakeland on Saturday.

There are job opportunities available in the fields of animal control, healthcare, administrative/clerical support, machine operators, police officers, firefighters, paramedics and more.

The career fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 at the Technology Building at Polk State College located at 3425 Winter Lake Road in Lakeland.

The City of Lakeland, Polk County Government and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are among the agencies participating in the career fair.