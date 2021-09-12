Police looking for suspect after road rage shooting

Police are looking for the man they say shot at another driver during a road rage incident.

According to police, the victim reported that on Sunday, September 12 he was driving his vehicle north on US 19, just north of Tarpon Ave., around 2 p.m., when the driver of another vehicle fired four or five rounds at his car.

Police found bullet holes on the rear passenger area of the victim's vehicle. The victim says the incident started near East Lake Rd. and Keystone Rd., when the suspect vehicle "cut him off".

After the suspect vehicle "cut off" the victim's vehicle for a second time both vehicles turned north onto US 19 and the shots were fired as both vehicles approached Cypress St.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, heavyset, short hair, and clean-shaven. He was driving a Cadillac CTS, year make approximately 2012, "champagne" or a green type color, Mississippi tag.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Andrew Warwick at (727)938-2849 or (727)937-6151.