Police looking for 4 suspects after violent mugging in Tampa mall

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police are looking for four men they say robbed someone outside of Dillard's.

On Sunday four male suspects followed and attacked a victim outside of Dillard's at International Plaza at 2223 N. Westshore Blvd. Police say after hitting the victim several times on the ground the four suspects took the victim's money and cell phone and fled in a dark four-door sedan.

If you have any information or can identify these men, you can call 1.800.873.TIPS (8477) You will remain anonymous.