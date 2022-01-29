Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating early morning shooting in Sarasota

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Sarasota Shooting - 2.jpg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 10:42:37-05

SARASOTA, Fla — Sarasota Police detectives said one man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday.

Detectives are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard (US 301), Sarasota.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022. When officers arrived, they found one man hurt from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!