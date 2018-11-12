Woman shot on front porch victim of stray bullet, St. Petersburg police say

Ken Knight
12:39 PM, Nov 11, 2018
5:58 AM, Nov 12, 2018

Aesha Kendrick

A 38-year-old woman was shot by a stray bullet while on her front porch the morning of Nov. 11, 2018. She died at the hospital. Photo provided by St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 38-year-old woman died after she was struck by a stray bullet while on her front porch Sunday morning, St. Petersburg police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of 45th Street South shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Someone fired a gun at a passing pickup truck, St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said.

One of the bullets struck the woman who was identified as 38-year-old Aesha Kendrick.

"She was totally uninvolved," Fernandez said of Kendrick.

Kendrick was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, a St. Petersburg Police Department news release said. She died at the hospital.

Jamel Walker was arrested Sunday evening and has been charged with second degree murder.  He also faces attempted murder for shooting at the vehicle at 45th Street South.

 

