Police: Florida Judge among six people arrested in undercover prostitution sting

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County Circuit Judge was among six people arrested in a prostitution operation, according to the Naples Police Department.

The following individuals were arrested in the operation (from top left to right):

Howard Cornibe, 70, of Canada, arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution.

Peter W. Bradshaw, 70, of Canada, arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution.

Patrick J. Boll, 53, of New Jersey, arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution.

William B. Darmoh III, 29, of Naples, arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution.

Richard A.Cecil, 47, of Fort Myers, arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution.

Jay B. Rosman, 64, of Bonita Springs, arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution and Resisting Arrest without Violence.

All six men made contact with an undercover officer via/phone text to meet at a hotel in Naples. Upon arrival, the deputy negotiated the performance of a sexual act for money, the Naples Police Department said in a report.

Judge Rosman served as Chief Judge of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit after his election in 2011 to June, 2015, according to the 20th Judicial Circuit Court website.